Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Not your parents’ prenup: How the contract has evolved
pre-nuptial agreement with wedding bands.
Depositphotos.com image

Not your parents’ prenup: How the contract has evolved

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 25, 2022

Clients are bringing fewer assets and more hopes of avoiding a messy divorce to their prenuptial negotiations.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo