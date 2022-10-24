Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Mitchell Hamline pursues antiracism pledge
Mitchell Hamline School of Law sign on campus
Last year, Mitchell Hamline School of Law made the pledge to become an antiracist institution. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Hamline School of Law)

Mitchell Hamline pursues antiracism pledge

The school steps up diversity among students, faculty

By: Laura Brown October 24, 2022

In a profession still woefully lacking in diversity, Minnesota law schools have led a charge to make practical changes with the aim of changing that.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo