This photo combination provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)

Ex-cop Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press October 24, 2022

The plea deal for J. Alexander Kueng calls for 3½ years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

