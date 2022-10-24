Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Delaware. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Court temporarily blocks student loan forgiveness

By: The Associated Press October 24, 2022

A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans.

