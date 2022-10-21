Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24 in Washington. (AP file photo: Evan Vucci)

Judge dismisses effort to halt loan forgiveness plan

By: The Associated Press October 21, 2022

A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

