Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / DEED aims to bring ex-inmates into workforce
Crystal Hill-Hover
Crystal Hill-Hover has been touted by the DOC in its efforts to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people into the workforce. (Submitted photo)

DEED aims to bring ex-inmates into workforce

By: J.D. Duggan October 21, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development wants to bring formerly incarcerated people into the workforce.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo