Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Social media ‘addiction’ litigation picks up steam
Meta’s logo is seen on a sign at the company headquarters
Meta’s logo is seen on a sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP file photo)

Social media ‘addiction’ litigation picks up steam

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 20, 2022

Plaintiffs’ lawyers making the case for social media giants Facebook and Instagram to pay up for alleged addiction suffered by young users of their platforms will now have their theories of liability tested before a federal judge in northern California.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo