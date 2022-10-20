Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Attorney warmed to tax law after moot court
Benjamin A. Wagner
Benjamin A. Wagner enjoys working with clients ranging from mom-and-pop businesses to big corporations and people who need help with their taxes. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Attorney warmed to tax law after moot court

By: Todd Nelson October 20, 2022

Benjamin A. Wagner enjoys working with clients ranging from mom-and-pop businesses to big corporations and people who need help with their taxes.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo