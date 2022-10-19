Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / ‘Fog Reveal’ web tool enables warrantless tracking
Black Smartphone with a GPS map. Red Pushpin.
Fog Reveal enables law enforcement to see “patterns of life” — where people work and live, and what places they visit. (Depositphotos.com image)

‘Fog Reveal’ web tool enables warrantless tracking

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2022

The tool enables law enforcement to see “patterns of life” — where people work and live, and what places they visit.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo