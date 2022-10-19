Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Court rejects appeal to give Samoans citizenship
The U.S. Supreme Court building framed by colorful foliage
The U.S Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Washington. (AP photo: Mariam Zuhaib)

Court rejects appeal to give Samoans citizenship

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2022

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo