Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Here’s what the data says about law firm profitability
PAST DUE red Rubber Stamp over a white background.
Depositphotos.com image

Here’s what the data says about law firm profitability

By: Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 18, 2022

One of the top business struggles encountered by lawyers from firms large and small is getting paid.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo