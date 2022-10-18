Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Appeals court: School district met special-needs responsibility
Word writing text Education Law. Business photo showcasing legal discipline covering all issues pertaining to schools Cardboard and writing equipment with modern gadget above pastel backdrop
Depositphotos.com image

Appeals court: School district met special-needs responsibility

By: Laura Brown October 18, 2022

A school district does not neglect its responsibility to provide special education services if students’ parents reject the services offered, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo