Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / The Grand Bargain: Navigating the Currents of Workers’ Compensation
A person's hands, one of them wrapped in gauze, with one hand holding a pen as though to write on a form with "Work injury" printed on it
Depositphotos.com image

The Grand Bargain: Navigating the Currents of Workers’ Compensation

By: Kathy Bray October 17, 2022

While in some respects the system is a rather narrow in its focus — providing benefits to injured workers — it is a technical and complex administrative system in other respects.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo