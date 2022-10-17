Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Enbridge Energy Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, shown in this June 2018 photo. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

By: The Associated Press October 17, 2022

Enbridge Energy will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the Line 3 pipeline’s construction.

