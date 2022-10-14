Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. (AP file photo: Richard Drew)

Warhol, Prince center stage in U.S. Supreme Court case

By: The Associated Press October 14, 2022

Andy Warhol and Prince held center stage in a copyright case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that veered from Cheerios and “Mona Lisa” analogies to Justice Clarence Thomas’ enthusiasm for the “Purple Rain” showman.

