Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Wisconsin AG candidates weigh in on transparency
Polling place, vote here
Depositphotos.com image

Wisconsin AG candidates weigh in on transparency

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 13, 2022

Josh Kaul and Eric Toney are miles apart on many issues, but when it comes to open government, the candidates vying for Wisconsin attorney general in the Nov. 8 election agree.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo