Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Homeowner wins fire damage ruling
Home insurance form on the table. Assurance and home safety concept.
Depositphotos.com image

Homeowner wins fire damage ruling

Despite arson acquittal, insurer fought to limit prejudgment interest

By: Laura Brown October 12, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the coverage limit of someone insured with a Minnesota standard fire insurance policy does not control the amount of prejudgment interest that can be awarded under the policy.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo