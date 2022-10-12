Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at an event
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an event attended by President Joe Biden at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee on Sept. 5. Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. (AP file photo: Susan Walsh)

Evers won’t back abortion exceptions if ban remains

By: The Associated Press October 12, 2022

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

