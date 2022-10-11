Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota man sues Google over video rental history

By: Laura Brown October 11, 2022

A Minnesota man is seeking class certification in a lawsuit against Google alleging violation of Minnesota’s law prohibiting disclosure of videotape rental or sales records.

