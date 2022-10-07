Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Colorado lawyer Autumn Scardina poses for photos outside the Ralph Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Scardina, who is transgender, sued Colorado baker Jack Phillips after he refused to make her a cake intended to celebrate her gender transition.
Colorado baker fights ruling over gender transition cake

By: Associated Press, Colleen Slevin, Associated Press October 7, 2022

The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple’s wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. 

