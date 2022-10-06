Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour, right, speaks Tuesday alongside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall following oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP photo: Patrick Semansky)

Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting law

By: The Associated Press October 6, 2022

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared open to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts in a case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power.

