Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. (Court TV via AP, pool, file)

Ellison sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

By: The Associated Press October 6, 2022

Attorney General Keith Ellison alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 injured.

