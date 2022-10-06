Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Portland police officers wearing riot gear
Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. (AP file photo: Paula Bronstein)

$40K awarded to woman injured by Portland police

By: The Associated Press October 6, 2022

A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality.

