Wells Fargo faces 401(k) lawsuit

Plaintiffs seek class certification in case alleging prohibited transactions

By: Laura Brown October 5, 2022

Plaintiffs seek class certification in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, asserting seven separate counts against Wells Fargo, GreatBanc Trust Co., and former Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan for breaches of fiduciary duty and engaging in prohibited transactions.

