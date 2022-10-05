Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco on May 17, 2018. Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled Sept. 30. (AP file photo)

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2022

Last year, in the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state of Minnesota, ITG agreed that it had assumed obligations under that state’s tobacco settlement agreement.

