The Flint water plant tower is seen on Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Michigan. (AP file photo)

Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2022

A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease.

