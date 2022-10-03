Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway
Landscape in autumn with fields and a drainage canal
Depositphotos.com image

Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo