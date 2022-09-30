Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Demonstrators hold a sign reading "AG-GAG" at the Iowa State Capitol
Demonstrators with Mercy For Animals, a national animal advocacy group, protest the passage “Ag Gag” at the Iowa state Capitol in Des Moines, March 1, 2012. (Des Moines Register via AP, file)

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

By: The Associated Press September 30, 2022

A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse.

