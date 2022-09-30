Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
A still frame from a videotape played at the first Abscam trial in 1980
Rep. Michael Myers, second from left, holds an envelope containing $50,000 he just received from undercover FBI Agent Anthony Amoroso, left, in this videotape played at the first Abscam trial, Oct. 14, 1980. Myers, the former congressman from Philadelphia who went to prison in the Abscam scandal in the 1970s, was sent back to prison Tuesday, Sept. 27, at age 79, in a ballot stuffing case. (AP file photo)

Abscam figure sent back to prison in ballot stuffing case

By: The Associated Press September 30, 2022

A former congressman from Philadelphia who went to prison over the 1970s-era Abscam scandal was sent back to prison Tuesday at age 79 in a ballot stuffing case.

