Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Liability waivers must use clear, precise language, high court says
3D illustration of LIABILITY WAIVER title on legal document
Depositphotos.com image

Liability waivers must use clear, precise language, high court says

By: Laura Brown September 29, 2022

Exculpatory clauses can be used to limit liability for negligence, but those clauses had better be written clearly.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo