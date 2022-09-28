Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Racial imbalance case rejected

Court: De facto school segregation doesn’t violate Education Clause

By: Laura Brown September 28, 2022

Racially imbalanced school systems, even if the state contributed to the imbalance, do not violate the Education Clause of the Minnesota Constitution, so long as the imbalance was caused by de facto segregation.

