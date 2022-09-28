Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Celebrity attorney Geragos subject of fraud probe
Mark Geragos, left, and Brian Kabateck
Attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Brian Kabateck speak to the media outside the United States Federal Court building in Los Angeles, July 30, 2004, after a judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement in a lawsuit for unpaid life insurance benefits filed by descendants of Armenians killed in the Turkish Ottoman Empire. (AP file photo: Nick Ut)

Celebrity attorney Geragos subject of fraud probe

By: The Associated Press September 28, 2022

The State Bar of California said Tuesday it is again investigating Mark Geragos, one of California’s best-known celebrity lawyers, and another prominent attorney over how money was spent from a multimillion-dollar insurance settlement related to the Armenian Genocide.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo