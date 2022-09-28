Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Matt Ralph
Matt Ralph studied German intellectual history in college and has offered a yearly lecture on impractical things at Dorsey. (Photo by Sarah Mayer, Courtesy of Hennepin County Bar Association)

Breaking the Ice: Putting ‘impractical things’ to good use

By: Todd Nelson September 28, 2022

Matt Ralph’s study of so-called “impractical things” has prepared him well for practice as a partner at Dorsey & Whitney and co-chair of the firm’s antitrust practice group.

