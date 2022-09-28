Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bar owners’ COVID mask appeal comes up dry

Appeals court: State entitled to enforce orders

By: Dan Heilman September 28, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled last week that the state’s health department had the authority to enforce COVID-19 restrictions and impose penalties against food and drink establishments that violated them.

