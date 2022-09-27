Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Inflation is the elephant in a construction contract
a blueprint of an architect with the hard hat of a construction worker.
Depositphotos.com image

Inflation is the elephant in a construction contract

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 27, 2022

It is critical that owners, contractors, and design professionals beware of the risks presented by inflation and understand the options to mitigate those risks.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo