Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Couple must share undisclosed account
Divorce decree and wooden gavel on black background
Depositphotos.com image

Couple must share undisclosed account

Justices say ex-wife gets part of 401(k) pair didn’t disclose when divorcing

By: Laura Brown September 26, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled an ex-wife gets part of 401(k) account the pair didn’t disclose when divorcing.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo