Tim Walz speaks during a news conference
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, Minn., where he pushed back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. (AP photo: Steve Karnowski)

Walz pushes back against criticism over food fraud scheme

By: The Associated Press September 23, 2022

Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million.

