A sign stands on UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s campus in Minnetonka
A sign stands on UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s campus in Minnetonka on Oct. 16, 2012. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Judge outlines holes in DOJ suit to stop UnitedHealth deal

By: The Associated Press September 23, 2022

Federal regulators failed to show that UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare will likely hurt competition, a judge explained in a memo outlining his rejection of a lawsuit over the deal.

