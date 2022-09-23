Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Feds drop case against judge charged in immigrant’s escape
Close-up of District Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph leaving court in 2019
District Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph departs federal court on April 25, 2019, in Boston. Federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges against Joseph, who was accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally evade an immigration enforcement agent, officials said Thursday. (AP file photo)

Feds drop case against judge charged in immigrant’s escape

By: The Associated Press September 23, 2022

Federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally evade an immigration enforcement agent, officials said Thursday.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo