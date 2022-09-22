Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / 8th Circuit rejects creditor’s case in Petters scheme
FBI agents haul boxes from the Petters Group headquarters building
FBI agents haul boxes from the Petters Group headquarters building in Minnetonka on Sept. 24, 2008. (AP file photo: Star Tribune)

8th Circuit rejects creditor’s case in Petters scheme

By: Laura Brown September 22, 2022

A creditor is once again unsuccessful in its efforts to recover money lost in Tom Petters’ massive Ponzi scheme.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo