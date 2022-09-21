Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Adnan Syed, center, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast “Serial,” exits the courthouse a free man Monday after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. (Photo: The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Podcast host: Evidence that freed Syed long available

By: The Associated Press September 21, 2022

The creator of a podcast that helped free a man imprisoned for two decades said she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that’s long been available.

