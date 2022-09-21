Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Confronting an accuser — and COVID
Justice mallet and blank document with Covid-19 red stamp close up
Depositphotos.com image

Confronting an accuser — and COVID

Court of Appeals rules that defendant’s rights were violated at trial

By: Laura Brown September 21, 2022

The Court of Appeals rules that a defendant's rights were violated at trial despite a lower court's COVID-19 concerns for people in the courtroom.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo