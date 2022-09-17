Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Up & Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

2022 Up & Coming Attorneys

If you want your organization to be well run, you need hard-working and capable people working behind the scenes. If you want your organization to thrive and grow over time, you need to acquire and develop young talent. If the people profiled in this special section of Minnesota Lawyer are any indication, we have a lot of well-run law firms with bright futures in Minnesota.

Up & Coming and Unsung Legal Heroes

Click the image to see the full digital edition.

Inside this section you’ll find profiles of young attorneys climbing to the top of their fields by winning multimillion-dollar medical malpractice suits, winning employment discrimination suits, tackling complex medical device and intellectual property issues, and more.

Farther in the section, we highlight those who work outside of the spotlight in roles as diverse as investigators, paralegals, office managers and IT professionals.

The Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes profiled here were selected by an independent panel. The Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice and were chosen for excellence in their filed and adherence to the highest values of the profession. The Unsung Heroes are the people who keep the office running and make sure attorneys have the information and resources they need to serve a firm’s clients.

David Bohlander, editor

Honorees

Abou B. Amara, Jr. 

Rachel L. Barrett

Nicholas J. Bullard

Cristina (Nina) Campo

Brianna Chamberlin

Amy Erickson

Roxanna V. Gonzalez

Nadine Graves

Benjamin Hamborg

Kylie E. Kaminski

Peter D. Kieselbach

Anna M. Koch

Amber L. Kraemer

Stephanie M. Laws

Caroline L. Marsili

David R. Merritt

Emily E. Niles

Micah J. Revell

Nicholas Scheiner

Jon M. Schoenwetter

Aalok K. Sharma

Jacob F. Siegel

Mickey L. Stevens

Anju Suresh

J. Matt Thornton

Emily J. Tremblay

 

Click here to see the 2022 Unsung Legal Heroes

 

