2022 Up & Coming Attorneys: Mickey L. Stevens

Dykema Gossett PLLC

ickey Stevens, a litigation associate at the Minneapolis office of Dykema Gossett PLLC, said he knew since entering law school that he was interested in being in the courtroom as much as possible.

“I have a lot of teachers in my extended family. Sometimes, I think trial lawyers almost have to be a teacher in the courtroom, explaining cases and legal concepts to the jury. Every case is different, so you have to explain that individual case in a way that will make sense to everyone else,” he said.

Stevens, 31, a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, focuses his practice on defending automotive manufacturers in complex product liability litigation and financial institutions in cases brought by consumers under state and federal laws. Prior to landing at Dykema, he represented plaintiffs in antitrust litigation at Gustafson Gluek PLLC.

He has handled some unique cases, including successfully helping a teenage soccer player reach a settlement with a professional soccer league in an antitrust lawsuit. The minor had been prevented from signing a contract with the team due to the league’s rule that players must be at least 18 years old. She ultimately signed a three-year contract that allows her to play in the league “unless and until” a collectively bargained rule states otherwise.

“That was fun to work on. You might not necessarily draw a connection between a sports league, player rules and antitrust laws, but that made it all that much more interesting,” Stevens said.

Stevens maintains an active pro bono practice. He currently works with the Advocates for Human Rights to represent refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. and has represented pro bono clients in housing and employment matters.

