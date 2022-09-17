2022 Up & Coming Attorneys: Jon M. Schoenwetter

Cozen O’Connor

relative newcomer to the world of law, Jon Schoenwetter has already proved to be a vital part of the Cozen O’Connor team. He has played leading support roles in transactions approaching $2 billion, and has first-chaired a number of transactional matters of $50 billion and more.

His mentors at the firm are certain that he will emerge as a leading real estate attorney in the Twin Cities. And he comes by his expertise having spent years as a real estate agent who structured transactions from residential land development to industrial property acquisitions and dispositions.

“I’ve always been interested in real estate,” Schoenwetter said. “My decision to become a lawyer was driven largely by that interest. I’d done time in sales and development, but what enticed me about the law aspect was the volume and diversity of the transactions.”

Schoenwetter got to know the industry while in law school, helping in real estate and construction practice groups. He also learned about distressed real estate at the Federal Bankruptcy Court, where he helped judges in adjudicating bankruptcy cases.

His current practice focuses on the acquisition, disposition, development and operation of commercial real estate. He also advises clients on such crucial matters as getting financing, negotiating insurance, securing municipal entitlements, ensuring compliance, resolving non-performing assets and dealing with disputes.

That fast pace is better suited to his work style, Schoenwetter said.

“On the development side, we’d work all year and do three deals,” he said. “And they were all the same — raw land. On the legal side, we touch hundreds of deals every year. It’s everything from a small residential purchase for a client all the way up to huge portfolio transactions.”

