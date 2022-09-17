2022 Up & Coming Attorneys: Jacob F. Siegel

Ciresi Conlin LLP

n two short years at Ciresi Conlin LLP, Jacob Siegel has made a name for himself by representing local and national businesses and individuals in high-stakes civil disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property, employment and business tort matters.

Siegel started contributing almost immediately. In January 2021, he successfully argued in opposition to a motion for a preliminary injunction brought by a client’s former employer. The former employer argued that the client had violated a non-solicitation agreement and sought to shut down the client’s new business. Siegel successfully argued that the former employer had failed to demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable harm.

Unlike some attorneys, Siegel knew what he wanted to do from a young age.

“I always wanted to be a lawyer; my father didn’t want me to,” Siegel said. “I would think about other paths I might want to go down, but it always came back to the law.”

A graduate of Yale Law, Siegel started out clerking for Judge David R. Stras, of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and worked for four years as a business and intellectual property litigator at a New York City firm.

At the moment, Siegel is representing a financial-services company in a nine-figure contract and intellectual property dispute pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. He also recently briefed and argued a case before the Minnesota Court of Appeals on behalf of a putative class of medical patients alleging that four of Minnesota’s largest health systems have wrongfully deprived them of the access to their medical records guaranteed by state law.

“I didn’t think I wanted to go into private practice, but I thought I’d give it a shot,” said Siegel. “Litigation seemed like the area that might be most transferable out of private practice. Over time I realized I really did like litigation and working on complex commercial disputes.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.