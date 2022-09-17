2022 Up & Coming Attorneys: Emily J. Tremblay

Robins Kaplan LLP

hen Emily Tremblay began law school at the University of Wisconsin, she liked the idea of a career that highlighted debate, advocacy and service. However, she knew little about intellectual property law.

That all changed during a clerkship with a federal judge who had been an intellectual property litigator. While clerking a patent trial, Tremblay said she got a chance to see “how engaging and dynamic intellectual property is, especially when coupled with the dynamic nature of the law. I wanted that challenge.”

She also liked the idea that what drew her to law — public speaking, advocacy and service — could be delivered to clients. The intellectual property world allows Tremblay an opportunity to become an expert on how technology and the law evolve, and to understand those changes to serve her clients.

Now in her fifth year as an associate at Robins Kaplan LLP, she has worked on several significant cases. She focuses on pharmaceutical issues and, on the plaintiff side, large campaigns on behalf of patent owners. Although Tremblay does not have a science background, she was attracted to Robins Kaplan and the practice she is building there because she admires the attorneys who work on those cases, and how they model client service and industry-leading expertise.

This year Tremblay was involved in two significant trials, winning one in a complete defense verdict in a jury trial on behalf of two family-owned businesses that developed innovative payroll processing software. The other case, a bench trial which has not been decided, involved copyright infringement in the consumer electronics devices space.

Tremblay’s other cases include representing generic drug companies trying to bring affordable products to the market and guiding a small company in a significant patent infringement case against the pharmaceutical giant Purdue — maker of OxyContin — that has reached the federal courts. She also represents clients in the semiconductor, software and medical device spaces.

Tremblay speaks to law organizations about patent enforcement and does occasional pro bono cases. “Making time for pro bono is important to me,” she said.

