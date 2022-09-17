Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2022 Unsung Legal Heroes

If you want your organization to be well run, you need hard-working and capable people working behind the scenes. If you want your organization to thrive and grow over time, you need to acquire and develop young talent. If the people profiled in this special section of Minnesota Lawyer are any indication, we have a lot of well-run law firms with bright futures in Minnesota.

Up & Coming and Unsung Legal Heroes

Inside this section you’ll find profiles of young attorneys climbing to the top of their fields by winning multimillion-dollar medical malpractice suits, winning employment discrimination suits, tackling complex medical device and intellectual property issues, and more.

Farther in the section, we highlight those who work outside of the spotlight in roles as diverse as investigators, paralegals, office managers and IT professionals.

The Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes profiled here were selected by an independent panel. The Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice and were chosen for excellence in their filed and adherence to the highest values of the profession. The Unsung Heroes are the people who keep the office running and make sure attorneys have the information and resources they need to serve a firm’s clients.

David Bohlander, editor

Honorees

Nicholas Adler

Caryn E. Anderson

Mikayla Anderson

Tinzing Artmann

Vernona Boswell

Lori Wosmek Brown

Dr. Joseph (Yu) Chen

Sena Dahl 

Brownie Davis

Sarah Evenson

Dana A. Gray

Mark Holmberg

Merete V. Klausen

Emily Lawson

Tara Leupke

Courtney McClimon

Alycia Morell

Vic Rattanasithy

Pamela Erwin Roemer

Kristin Schmidt

Lynne Tauer

Brigid M. Volk

 

