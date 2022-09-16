Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Voter registration application with flag of United States of America
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is asking a judge to declare the National Mail Voter Registration Application illegal in the state. (Depositphotos.com image)

Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

By: The Associated Press September 16, 2022

A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law.

