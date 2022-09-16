Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill
In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Photo: Court TV via AP)

Minnesota high court to hear debate on cameras in courtroom

By: The Associated Press September 16, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to permanently allow cameras in the courtroom, following trials by ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter that were watched by millions of people around the world.

